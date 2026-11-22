After a summer so hot and dry I forgot what it was like to feel rain on my face, the last couple of months have served up an intense refresher course, and now I remember all too well. It’s annoying. And uncomfortable.

Especially when it then drips down the inside of your coat. Which is one reason why it’s so essential for the best waterproof jackets to have a really good hood.

For much of the time, hoods hang off the back of a jacket like an afterthought, but when you need them (when you really need them), they better be up to the job they were designed to do.

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Because, similar to a jar of food, if the lid doesn’t fit right, the contents are going to get ruined. And in this scenario, the contents are you.

Suffice it to say, when looking for a new lightweight waterproof jacket for use on trails, hills, moors, and mountains, you should pay close attention to the hood.

What makes a good hood?

An outer-shell layer worthy of the description needs a hood that can do multiple things, starting with protecting your whole head (including the front bit, a.k.a. your face) from the angry elements.

Obviously, a large determining factor of how good that protection is comes down to the quality, thickness and weave of the material the whole garment is made from (the higher the denier, the better it will be, but you have to balance that with weight and flex), and the waterproof/breathable membrane used (be that GORE-TEX or an alternative).

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Related to that, consider the construction: are you looking at a 2-layer, 2.5-layer or 3-layer jacket? (If you’re venturing into the mountains, or any kind of extreme environment, look for a 3-layer garment, which will likely take a lump out of your bank balance, but will keep you cosy and dry.

Beyond the material, look for a semi-rigid peak (like a little cap), which will not only stop you from looking like a thumb, but also keep rain or snow from dripping or driving directly into your eyes.

Other crucial elements include a high chin guard, which ideally comes right up over your nose to leave just a narrow slit for you to look out of, like an outdoor Ninja. Whoohaaa! Of course, even Ninjas don’t enjoy getting rubs or rashes, so this should be backed with nice, soft fabric to keep you comfortable.

Regardless of what you get up to when you’re in the outdoors, hoods should ideally be helmet-compatible, but that also means they require a very good adjustment system, so you can cinch the material around your head and face, and not look like a walking windsock when you’re not wearing other headwear underneath it.

Here, I take a look inside and under the hoods of three waterproof shell jackets I have been using extensively over the last year or more to see how they stack up when the weather gets feisty.

Arc'teryx Beta SV Jacket

Part of the Arc'teryx Beta dynasty, which has a heritage going back over 25 years and includes the brilliant Beta AR jacket, the classy Canadian brand’s Beta SV takes protection to an even more alpha level.

The SV stands for ‘severe weather’, and this jacket sits at the very apex of the range, as one of the most high-performing outer shells available in the world, with an excellent hood to match, as I discovered during storms Austen and Boelo in October, when I found myself out and about in some biblical downpours.

Made with top-end 100-denier Gore-Tex Pro ePE fabric, which has a hydrostatic head rating of 28,000mm (better than most backpacking tents) and is durable, waterproof, windproof, and breathable – while still somehow remaining impressively lightweight – this is a fully mountain-ready three-layer jacket.

It features a micro-grid backer and myriad funky features (including, I’m pleased to say, pit vents, which I always like to see on a shell jacket), but it’s the hood design that really spins your head.

Designed to accommodate a climbing helmet (of course), the ‘StormHood’ on the Beta SV has a very sophisticated tightening system, with a single toggle on the back of your bonce and another on the rear of your neck, but also two pull cords positioned on either side of your chin.

Together, these can be used to cinch the hood nice and tight around your face, whether you’re wearing a helmet or not, leaving a little slit that’s easy to see out of, but won’t let much moisture in.

With a panelled design that gives it shape, this hood is easy to tighten and release, and it offers the best head protection I’ve ever come across, but then it probably should, with the jacket coming with a price tag of around £700-plus (a good investment if you regularly roam into genuinely wild and extreme zones).

Haglöfs L.I.M ZT II GTX

Weighing just 318 grams (11.2oz), this hooded jacket from Haglöfs is a lightweight solution for staying dry when conditions turn ugly, and you're facing sideways rain or sleet on an adventure.

I tested the first version of this jacket while fastpacking Scotland's West Highland Way in late October, in the most relentlessly wet weather I have ever encountered (main image); I spent three days with the hood fully up, and to my genuine amazement, it kept me dry.

This is the second coming, even thinner and lighter than the first, and I have been using it on Dartmoor for lightweight backpacking, bikepacking, and running escapades in changeable conditions, for which it is absolutely perfect.

L.I.M. means 'Less Is More' and this outer shell is designed more for fast-moving outdoor pursuits, rather than scaling high peaks. So, while it is a three-layer jacket with a Gore-Tex ePE laminate, the plain weave material used for the hood (and the rest of the garment) is just 15 denier.

It retains a sky-high hydrostatic head rating of 28,000mm, so it's definitely capable of keeping you dry, but the lid is also far more flimsy than those on the Arc'teryx and Peak Performance jackets. It is, however, loads more breathable (RET:13) and much lighter and easier to carry, so it's better for more dynamic activities.

There is a chin guard at the top of the main zip that fastens right up to just beneath your nose, and the hood protects the upper part of your face, with a little peak reminiscent of a cycling cap.

The hood is easily adjustable with a drawcord at the back of the head, with cords extending laterally around either side of the head to the edge of the peak, letting you pull it nice and tight to keep breezes out. All very clever and effective, as it should be for around £500.

Peak Performance Ridge Hipe Ace Jacket

A three-layer jacket made with 40D lightweight ripstop polyester, the Ridge Hipe Ace Jacket has a hood with a hydrostatic head rating of 20,000mm, which will keep your hair dry in pretty much all scenarios, bar literal submersion in water.

I wore this jacket a lot while climbing fells in the Lake District and hill hiking in the Scottish Highlands in early autumn, where the windproof qualities of the hood served me well, but it's been more significantly tested in the howling rain of more recent months, while I've been out and about adventuring in the Southwest, on Exmoor and elsewhere in Devon, Cornwall and soggy Somerset.

As with all Peak Performance apparel, the Ridge outer shell jacket was designed in Åre, northern Sweden, a place that gets more than its share of challenging weather, and therefore you would expect it to stand up to UK conditions pretty well. And it does.

Impressively, the hood boasts an inbuilt RECCO Rescue System reflector (to guide emergency service searchers to you if things go horribly wrong out there), ingeniously embedded in the peak.

This gives the peak real rigidity, making it extra effective in everyday emergencies and keeping rainwater and snow out of your eyes when the heavens open and it starts sheeting down.

The three-layer fabric and panel design of the hood gives it real shape and substance, too, so it doesn't feel flimsy at all, and you immediately get a sense of confidence that it can provide proper protection, which it does.

Helmet-compatible, the hood can still be pulled nice and tight around your face to keep the wind out, and you can adjust it one-handed with a single toggle and cord located on the back of the head, which then tucks neatly away beneath a dedicated flap.

With a nice high chin, backed with luxuriously soft tricot material, this jacket feels exquisite against your chin and facial skin. All up, it’s a good hood and a great shell, available at a very reasonable price (for a 3-layer jacket) of around £350.