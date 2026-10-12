Google Fitbit Edge is a welcome return to the fitness trackers of old

Quick Summary Google has officially announced the Fitbit Edge, its fitness tracker with a display that sits above the Fitbit Air. It promises a full range of fitness and health tracking features in a compact design that lasts for seven days from a single charge. It's available for pre-order now.

Google has launched the Fitbit Edge, its latest tracker that slots in between the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch. As such, it has a compact design like a fitness band, but incorporates a display to make it a little more useful.

It looks as though it's the spiritual successor to the Fitbit Charge 6, sitting very much in the same space, but showing plenty of influence from Google's design input.

That sees a 1.34-inch display nestled into a body that's just 11.58mm thick with a weight of 17.7g (without the band). Google says that the display is 46% bigger than previous Fitbit trackers and although it's not explicitly stated, it's fair to assume that's comparing it to the Fitbit Charge 6.

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That's not the only comparison that Google makes: on Google's own blog post it makes a point of saying that the Fitbit Edge is 45% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12, highlighting that's it's great for wear all day and night with the advantage of offering seven days from a single charge.

(Image credit: Google)

These types of devices appeal to those who want to wear them all the time, tracking everyday stats like steps, including the hardware and display for workouts, while also being discreet enough to sleep in without being uncomfortable.

The sensors on the back are designed to collect a full range of metrics, not just heart rate, but more advanced features like blood pressure trends and insulin resistance are also tracked. That's on top of sleep quality, temperature and heart rate variability, able to tell you how well rested and recovered you are so you can plan your day.

In addition to an optical heart rate sensor, the Fitbit Edge will measure oxygen saturation as well as supporting an ECG app. Google Health Coach is supported, cycle tracking, AFib detection, cardio load, readiness and 40+ exercise modes are available right from your wrist.

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(Image credit: Google)

There's water resistance up to 50m as well as IP68 certification, so you don't have to worry about it getting wet, while there are a full range of designs too.

The Fitbit Edge will come in four body colours – Matte Black Aluminium, Satin Silver Aluminium, Satin Pyrite Aluminium and Champagne Gold – and there are a selection of band colours and designs, including a Stephen Curry Special Edition.

The display is OLED, there's GPS built-in for real-time workout tracking, and you get 64GB of storage to track your data.

The Fitbit Edge is now available for pre-order, priced from $179.99 in the US or £159.99 in the UK. It will be on shelves from 27 October.