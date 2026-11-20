In Summary Whoop and F1 have announced a four-year partnership.

Whoop will be able to gather and share real-time data during F1 races.

The insights will help tell the human story of the performance behind the wheel.

Whoop has confirmed a partnership with F1, gaining FIA approval for wear during races. Starting with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, drivers will be permitted to wear a Whoop band when driving.

Whoop has established itself as a big player in the fitness band market. While Fitbit did a lot in the early days to track baseline activity, sleep and heart rate, Whoop stepped in to reinvigorate the segment with the launch of the first Whoop band in 2015.

Based around a subscription model, the hardware provides near constant tracking, with a granular breakdown of physiological data gathered through its sensors. It's popular with athletes and not an uncommon sight on celebrities' wrists.

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“I’ve been using Whoop for years to better understand my body, my recovery, and what it takes to perform at the highest level so it's exciting that fans will now have the opportunity to see driver data and have an insight to what we experience behind the wheel,” said Lewis Hamilton, Scuderia Ferrari HP driver.

(Image credit: Whoop / F1)

The data that Whoop gathers will let teams and drivers monitor what's happening to their bodies during the race. While teams will already be capturing data during training – and are FIA-mandated to use several systems for crash safety – the addition of Whoop will provide human performance insights for the first time.

If you've watched any F1 race, you'll know that data plays a huge part in the storytelling and that can now extend beyond the car to the driver.

That's likely to see things like spikes in heart rate during decisive manoeuvres, it will reveal which drivers are able to stay calm, and might tell a human story about which drivers better deal with the stresses.

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Whoop says that the data will feed into Whoop Live, while we'd expect to see broadcasters like Sky accessing the additional data, perhaps paired with a sports scientist, telling the other side of the story.

“For decades, fans have had incredible insight into the cars, but with limited visibility into the impact that races have on the drivers." said Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of Whoop.

"Now, for the first time, we can show what happens inside a driver's body during the most intense moments of a race.”

Whoop has existing arrangements with the PGA Tour and a number of cycling events, including the Tour de France.