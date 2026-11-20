F1 partners with Whoop to add all-new feature to live TV broadcasts – fans will get to see more than ever before
Data will reveal the intensity of F1 driving in real time
Whoop has confirmed a partnership with F1, gaining FIA approval for wear during races. Starting with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, drivers will be permitted to wear a Whoop band when driving.
Whoop has established itself as a big player in the fitness band market. While Fitbit did a lot in the early days to track baseline activity, sleep and heart rate, Whoop stepped in to reinvigorate the segment with the launch of the first Whoop band in 2015.
Based around a subscription model, the hardware provides near constant tracking, with a granular breakdown of physiological data gathered through its sensors. It's popular with athletes and not an uncommon sight on celebrities' wrists.
“I’ve been using Whoop for years to better understand my body, my recovery, and what it takes to perform at the highest level so it's exciting that fans will now have the opportunity to see driver data and have an insight to what we experience behind the wheel,” said Lewis Hamilton, Scuderia Ferrari HP driver.
The data that Whoop gathers will let teams and drivers monitor what's happening to their bodies during the race. While teams will already be capturing data during training – and are FIA-mandated to use several systems for crash safety – the addition of Whoop will provide human performance insights for the first time.
If you've watched any F1 race, you'll know that data plays a huge part in the storytelling and that can now extend beyond the car to the driver.
That's likely to see things like spikes in heart rate during decisive manoeuvres, it will reveal which drivers are able to stay calm, and might tell a human story about which drivers better deal with the stresses.
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Whoop says that the data will feed into Whoop Live, while we'd expect to see broadcasters like Sky accessing the additional data, perhaps paired with a sports scientist, telling the other side of the story.
“For decades, fans have had incredible insight into the cars, but with limited visibility into the impact that races have on the drivers." said Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of Whoop.
"Now, for the first time, we can show what happens inside a driver's body during the most intense moments of a race.”
Whoop has existing arrangements with the PGA Tour and a number of cycling events, including the Tour de France.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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