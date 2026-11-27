In Summary The Kleox Move is an expandable camping trailer.

It has a very compact design, designed to sleep two.

It's just a concept for now, but could become a full consumer product.

Kleox is a specialist in very compact camping trailers, but the Kleox Move – just a concept for now – looks to be its most compact yet.

Rather than give you a home from home, Kleox trailers (like the Kleox Shelter shown above) are basically designed as a sleeping pod. You can tow it behind smaller cars, designed for those moments when you just need a bed, rather than a bathroom, kitchen and TV.

The Kleox Move appears to take this design, but uses a telescopic form, allowing the trailer to shift between two modes – compact for towing and storage, but expanded when you need to roll out your bed and go to sleep.

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Exactly how the conversion works is unknown, but the images shared (via Yanko Design) show that one half slides into the other. The shell is a fibreglass construction but it's not clear how the frame expands to support the floor of the trailer.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

There's essentially a front window to give some light to the occupants and a large hatchback to provide entry. When not used for sleeping, that huge rear hatch would mean it's easy to load up with gear.

It looks like an evolution of the Kleox Shelter Travel, which similarly has a hatched opening to the rear, a felt lining for comfort and a padded mattress on the floor.

The idea behind these types of compact caravan is that you can just tow it to a festival or on a weekend hiking trip, unhitch and you have a base camp that is secure, off the ground, and protected against the elements for shelter overnight.

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(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Rather than pitching a tent, it's almost ready to use as soon as you stop driving, sleeping two in comfort, while the rest of the living – like cooking – happens outside.

Given how compact they are, the value of the Move might be questioned, because creating the expanding shelter means there's a join that needs waterproofing. Still, it's an interesting evolution in the compact camping trailer space.