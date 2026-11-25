The Pleasure-Way takes caravan and camper comfort to a whole new level – customisable and unashamedly luxury
Life in the outback could be a lot more comfortable with this trailer
If you're looking for a little bit of luxury in your camping trailer, then the Everbound Luxury Travel Trailer from Pleasure-Way might fit the bill.
Pleasure-Way is known for its RVs and motor homes, but now some of that experience comes to a camping trailer, with superior external looks fronted by a curved glass windscreen.
Sitting on a double axle, the 21.5-foot (6.53m) trailer offering luxury accommodation for couples off the beaten track.
While the rear of the trailer is given over to sleeping – with fixed overhead storage – the front offers a number of layouts, letting you choose the most appropriate for its use. That might be a U layout to sit around the front table, or with seating either side like a diner, or one-sided – ideal for viewing the 43-inch flat screen TV.
The rear bed can be used separately or can be combined into a king size bed - with plenty of windows for fresh air or to wake up with views of the nature around you. There's a 24-inch TV in the rear, to keep you entertained in bed.
There's a Bose soundbar and USB ports for charging devices. And a 10-inch controller panel keeps you in the picture about the electrics, battery condition and water levels.
The centre of the trailer is given over to the practical living spaces, including the kitchen and the bathroom. That integrates a 32-inch shower cubical, lined with Corian, while there's a flushing toilet with a foot flush.
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The kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave, with an induction cooktop meaning you're ready to prep a full range of meals. There's a Moen pull-down tap when it comes to cleaning up.
An external garage makes it easy to store all your essentials on top of the internal storage across the different areas of the trailer.
There's a range of options for exterior colours, while the internal cabinetry comes in two wood finishes.
The Pleasure-Way Everbound can be your for $90,870.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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