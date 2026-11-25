In Summary The Pleasure-Way Everbound is a luxury camping trailer.

It sleeps two with a flexible configuration.

It's available for $91,000.

If you're looking for a little bit of luxury in your camping trailer, then the Everbound Luxury Travel Trailer from Pleasure-Way might fit the bill.

Pleasure-Way is known for its RVs and motor homes, but now some of that experience comes to a camping trailer, with superior external looks fronted by a curved glass windscreen.

Sitting on a double axle, the 21.5-foot (6.53m) trailer offering luxury accommodation for couples off the beaten track.

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While the rear of the trailer is given over to sleeping – with fixed overhead storage – the front offers a number of layouts, letting you choose the most appropriate for its use. That might be a U layout to sit around the front table, or with seating either side like a diner, or one-sided – ideal for viewing the 43-inch flat screen TV.

The rear bed can be used separately or can be combined into a king size bed - with plenty of windows for fresh air or to wake up with views of the nature around you. There's a 24-inch TV in the rear, to keep you entertained in bed.

(Image credit: Pleasure-Way)

There's a Bose soundbar and USB ports for charging devices. And a 10-inch controller panel keeps you in the picture about the electrics, battery condition and water levels.

The centre of the trailer is given over to the practical living spaces, including the kitchen and the bathroom. That integrates a 32-inch shower cubical, lined with Corian, while there's a flushing toilet with a foot flush.

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The kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave, with an induction cooktop meaning you're ready to prep a full range of meals. There's a Moen pull-down tap when it comes to cleaning up.

An external garage makes it easy to store all your essentials on top of the internal storage across the different areas of the trailer.

There's a range of options for exterior colours, while the internal cabinetry comes in two wood finishes.

The Pleasure-Way Everbound can be your for $90,870.