In Summary The Opus Cirro is a compact and lightweight trailer tent.

The inflatable solution means it can be setup in minutes.

This is a perfect next step for those wanting more comfort than traditional camping.

The last thing you want when you arrive at your campground is to have to spend ages in the dark or rain, trying to get your tent up. While inflatable tents banish the pain of poles, what if that inflatable tent was built into your camping trailer?

That's where the Opus Cirro comes in. The brainchild of Opus Camper, the Cirro blends the trend for inflatable tents with a compact and lightweight trailer. On arrival at your campsite, you just pop the lid open and use the self-inflating system to erect the tent.

The process, according to Opus, takes about 10 minutes, but thanks to the inbuilt pumps (with rechargeable battery packs), it will require very little effort. The result is an indoor space, off the ground with somewhere to live and sleep while out in the wilds.

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The Cirro is designed to sleep two to three people, with a fixed king size bed and a slide-out single bed. There's the option to add an awning, with extra sleeping spaces, turning it into a complete family solution.

The NEW OPUS Cirro | Under 750kg & Self-Inflating! - YouTube Watch On

There's a built-in electrical hook up so you can connect to the site's power, with internal plug sockets and USB connections for charging devices, as well as LED lighting inside.

The tent itself has load of windows, all with mesh screens for ventilation without letting the bugs in, while there's enough space to stand inside once the tent is erected. There's storage under the seating, along with a folding table tucked away at one end.

The trailer itself weighs 500kg, with a gross weight of 750kg so there's some capacity to load up with additional gear, while it's also possible to add payload to the roof of the trailer, such as a roof box or bikes, up to 75kg. The trailer is 3.52m long, extending to 5.6m when the tent is erected on top.

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(Image credit: Opus Camper)

This is Opus's most straightforward trailer tent, so there's no provision for cooking or a bathroom here, instead you'll have to use onsite facilities or use traditional camping solutions once your setup on site.

The Opus Cirro jumps into the hybrid camping trend with greater portability and easier home storage than a caravan, more convenience than a camper van, but more comfort than a traditional tent. Whether that's hitting the road for a camping trip or pulling up a festival, the Opus Cirro will see you setup in minutes and ready to hit the sack in no time at all.

The Opus Cirro costs from £13,495, but with the Comfort Package (£14,995) you get alloy wheels, LED lighting, a portable fridge, a windbreak kit and more.