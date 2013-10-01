iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c now work on O2's 4G network

The iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c are now working on O2's 4G network the company has confirmed.

When the phones launched last month, they did not have the required information to be used on the network's new 4G network.

At the time of launch, O2 said that an update would be required before Apple's latest smartphones would be usable.

“iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are both 4G-ready devices that will be enabled to run on our 4G network within the coming weeks – this will happen when new settings are ready to be sent by Apple and we will inform customers when they are available,” the company said in its pricing plans.

The latest update to iOS7 contains the information required to be able to use the new phones on O2's 4G network.

However, users will still be required to update carrier settings through either iTunes or Wi-Fi on the phone itself.

O2 has provided detailed instructions on its website.

The network operator has also said that it will credit £5 off the net bill for 4G customers that were waiting to use their iPhone 5s or iPhone 5c on the service.