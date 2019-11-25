These Amazon Black Friday Wacom tablet deals will bring out your inner artist – for cheaper

Black Friday indeed came early this year and all the major retailers starting spurting out the best Black Friday deals a week early. Amazon is leading the charge with new deals coming in our way every second, like these brilliant Wacom graphics tablet deals, prices staring from £49.95.

• Check out all the Wacom graphics tablet deals on Amaozn now, prices from £49.95, you save up to £107.49 (24%)

Better head over and see all today's top deals on our Amazon Black Friday deals hub, where you can find links to discounted Huawei tablets and Marshall speaker offers. We also have a hub to collect all the best Black Friday deals from all over the internet, for your convenience.

Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition Pen Tablet – Medium | Black Friday price £301.28 | Was £379.99 | You save £78.28 on Amazon

Thanks to the Paper Clip and the Fine tip gel-ink pen, using the Intuos Pro Paper Edition graphics tablet is like drawing on paper. Thanks to the included Wacom Pro Pen 2 with 8192 (!) pen pressure levels, 60 levels of tilt recognition in every direction, the Wacom pad ensures maximum precision and provides a natural writing feel. Customise your new Wacom tablet your way with the eight individually adjustable Express Keys in combination with the customisable Touch Ring.View Deal

Wacom Intuos Pro Graphic Tablet – Small | Black Friday price £155.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £44 (22%) on Amazon

The award-winning Intuos Pro small is the ideal drawing tablet for digital sketching, professional graphic and fashion design as well as photo editing, 3D sculpting, illustrating and more! It also has the same Wacom Pro Pen 2 bundled up with the tablet as above for maximum precision. It also has six individually adjustable Express Keys as well as the customisable touch ring so you can have the same button set up as you had on your old graphics tablet.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web