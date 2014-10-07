Sony Xperia Z3X shows up on benchmarks

If you're eyeing up a phablet, hold onto your horses...

Sony seems to have a massive phablet in the works, floating under the name Z3X, after the sizable device showed up on benchmarks.

The firm recently launched two flagship handsets, the Xperia Z3, and the smaller but equally powerful Xperia Z3 Compact.

The former sizes in at 5.2-in while the latter touts a slightly teenier 4.6-in screen. The Z3X, however, trumps both and lands firmly in phablet territory with a 6.2-in display.

Read more: Sony Xperia XZ3 review: a quality Android flagship with stunning Bravia-engineered display

The mystery device has appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark system, revealing a raft of powerhouse specs.

First up is a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, paired with an Adreno 430 GPU and 4 gigs of RAM. Jaws duly on the floor.

There's also a beastly 22.1MP curved rear-facing shooter with a 2/3" sensor, and an f/1.2 aperture.

The benchmarked handset was running on Android KitKat 4.4.4, but it's likely the actual device will land with Android L, expected to officially be unveiled later this month.

There's little else we know about the handset thus far, other than the fact it will be monstrously powerful.

Sony's current beast-mode phablet is the somewhat aged Xperia Z Ultra - we'd say a successor is welcome and expected.

The current Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact have been widely lauded for their premium build quality, high spec, and intuitive Android skin.

If the Xperia Z3X can follow suit, it's set to be a hugely formidable phablet.

Via KnowYourMobile