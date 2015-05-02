Samsung admits Galaxy S6 issue and promises a fix

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge have been smash-hit handsets thus far, but Samsung has recently admitted an issue with the dynamic duo. Fear not though Android-ers, a fix is apparently on the way.

It's a shame for those of you who have just bought one, but Samsung admits there's a problem with the 3GB RAM on its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge handsets

A phone uses RAM to store app information for quick access, and then it's deleted when it's no longer needed. 3GB is more than enough, but the problem is that the S6 and S6 Edge aren't clearing that space.

As a result, this means that the RAM is quickly filling up and causing some applications to shut down. It also slows down the devices as a whole, making for a pretty torrid experience.

However before you rush back to the store with your receipt, Samsung has acknowledged the issue and promised to deliver a fix.

“Micro-updates are in the process of being rolled out to correct issues relating to device performance and stability,” the UK Mobile division wrote on its Facebook page.

“Keep checking for these on your device via Settings > About device > Software update > Update now.”

Samsung will undoubtedly be peeved about this setback, considering the success it's had with the flagship duo. Samsung recently predicted it would flog 70 million S6 and S6 Edge units in 2015, after this year's sales doubled last year's Galaxy S5 figures around the same period.

In fact they've created such a buzz that they'vehelped Samsung top smartphone market share chartsfor the first quarter of 2015.

No doubt Apple fanboys rocking the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will make a meal out of this. In fact if you listen closely, you might hear Tim Cook cracking up somewhere...