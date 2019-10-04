Check this 4K TV deal at Amazon: Black Friday-esque bundle nets you a UHD Blu-ray player FREE

By

Some say that magic comes true only when Santa rides his sleigh to deliver the best Black Friday deals to good boys and girls. However Amazon has a rather magical/weird 4K TV deal on right now. Let me ask you a question: would you rather pay £649 for a 49-inch Sony LED UHD 4K with HDR, or £619 AND Amazon will chuck in a free UHD Blu-ray player? You do the math; it's like Amazon is paying you £30 to have a 4K Blu-ray deck!

The TV in question is a Sony Bravia KD-XG81and the same deal is available on four screen sizes: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. One for every room of the house. 

The only fly in the ointment is this is a one-day deal only, and we're already half way through that. Just buy one now on impulse; you can always send it back if you get buyer's remorse. The Blu-ray player is this one, by the way.

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV + UHD Blu-ray player £1,049 | Was £1,198 | Save £149 at Amazon
With HDR, Chromecast built in and 4K resolution, the XG81 is a rock solid, mid-range TV. There's also all the usual gamut of streaming services – Netflix, Amazon etc – including Sony's own one. 65 inches is probably large, although slim bezels mean it should sit in most front rooms without looking outlandish. The addition of a free Blu-ray player makes it better value than usual.View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV + UHD Blu-ray player £719 | Was £898 | Save £179 at Amazon
Amazon says this one gets a bigger discount than the 65-inch and whatever the precise accuracy of that claim, there's no denying that £719 for the 55-inch version of one of Sony's excellent mid-range TVs is a good price, when you factor in the free 4K Blu-ray deck.View Deal

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV + UHD Blu-ray player £619 | Was £798 | Save £179 at Amazon
Pay £100 less, get 6 inches less. Could be good for a smaller lounge or the bedroom or kids' room.View Deal

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV + UHD Blu-ray player £569 | Was £718 | Save £149 at Amazon
The smallest TV in the range gets a slightly smaller discount. Despite the reduced size there are still 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB, and the resolution is still 4K UHD, although you start to slightly lose the benefit of that at this size.View Deal

