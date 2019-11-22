Bring your cycling training indoors with this HALF PRICE Black Friday turbo trainer deal

Another Wiggle Black Friday sale before the weekend: get the LifeLine TT-01 Magnetic Turbo Trainer with Riser for half price and continue the hard work you put in your cycling training over the summer/autumn months.

• Buy the LifeLine TT-01 Magnetic Turbo Trainer with Riser on Wiggle for £49.99, was £99.99, you save £50 – 50%

Turbo trainers are excellent tools to bring cycling training indoors. Just mount your bike on to the trainer and off you go. You can use apps like Zwift

Cheap and cheerful, the LifeLine TT-01 trainer offers simple, stable cycle training in a compact folding platform for easy transport and storage. Choose from the six different levels of magnetic resistance and customise your workout for optimum training benefit. This bundle includes a riser, all for £49.99 this Black Friday!View Deal

Why should you buy the LifeLine TT-01 Magnetic Turbo Trainer with Riser

The LifeLine TT-01 turbo trainer fits anything from a 26-inch MTB wheel, all the way through to 700c road wheels and is supplied with a riser block to keep your front wheel level for a natural riding stance.

The resistance dial mounts to your handlebar and with it, you can adjust your workout intensity by twisting the remote dial. Combine it with your bike's gears to simulate him climbs and sprints.

The folding A-frame design is ideal for storage and transport, so you can pack it away after use or take it with you to warm up before your event. Definitely easier to move it around than an elliptic trainer, for example.

The Lifeline TT-01 is now in the Zwift classic trainer hardware list, too. The Zwift team have configured the power curve to Zwift software and so with the addition of a speed and cadence sensor and ANT+ stick you can now ride the trainer on Zwift with improved accuracy.

