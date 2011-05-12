Apple iPhone 4 vs Motorola Atrix vs LG Optimus 2X

Helping you decide which new smartphone deserves a place in your pocket

To many, the iPhone 4 is still regarded as the pinnacle of smartphone greatness, with its stylish looks, slick UI and all those apps to play with.

Apple iPhone 4 review I Motorola Atrix review I LG Optimus 2X review

The dual-core processing packing Motorola Atrix and LG Optimus 2X are just two from a growing Android army set hoping to steal some of the Apple limelight.

How do they match up against T3's best mobile phone pick though? We pit the three smartphones up against each other to find out where you should be spending your money.

Build

Motorola Atrix: Although the Atrix feels solid, it doesn't have the quality feel of the iPhone. The design is also a little plain. (Second)

Apple iPhone 4: With its glass screen and stainless steel band the iPhone 4 is an exceptionally sexy, slim and solid handset. (First)

LG Optimus 2X: Slightly longer than the Atrix, the Optimus 2x shares its solid build and uninspiring style. (Second)

UI

Motorola Atrix: Android 2.2.2 has only a few quirks and Motorola's Motoblur gives excellent social networking integration. (First)

Apple iPhone 4: Exceptionally intuitive and essentially idiot-proof, though not as flexible as Android in some respects. (First)

LG Optimus 2X: Vanilla Android 2.2.1: functional, customisable and pleasant enough to use, if a little dull. (Third)

Screen

Motorola Atrix: The four-inch, 960x540 screen is bright and offers pretty good off-angle viewing. No match for Apple's, though. (Second)

Apple iPhone 4: Smaller at 3.5 inches, but the 960x640 resolution, colour, brightness and off-angle viewing are industry leading. (First)

LG Optimus 2X: The four-inch screen has the lowest resolution on test at 800x480. It's not bad as such, but it's also not great. (Third)

Performance

Motorola Atrix: Apps are yet to make the most of the Atrix's dualcore, but it's certainly quick. (First)

Apple iPhone 4: The iPhone 4 has a single-core processor, but is still by no means slow. (Third)



LG Optimus 2X: Has exactly the same processor as the Atrix and matches it for speed. (First)

Storage

Motorola Atrix: There's a decent 16GB of storage that's expandable to 48GB via microSD. (First)

Apple iPhone 4: Choose from 16GB or 32GB of storage, but there's no expansion slot here. (Third)

LG Optimus 2X: 8GB of internal storage is backed up by a microSD slot for up to 32GB more. (Second)

Connectivity

Motorola Atrix: HDMI, N Wi-Fi with DLNA, and Bluetooth are supplemented with Moto's various docks. Nothing else can touch it. (First)



Apple iPhone 4: No HDMI or DLNA, although AirPlay lets you stream to a small number of Apple Certified devices. (Third)

LG Optimus 2X: Along with the usual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you get DLNA compliance and very cool HDMI mirroring. (Second)

Videos

Motorola Atrix:

Apple iPhone 4:

LG Optimus 2X:

T3 Verdict

Motorola Atrix: The Atrix has excellent connectivity and a great UI. The range of connectivity options make it a very different beast to the iPhone. (Second)



Apple iPhone 4: The iPhone 4 remains the best smartphone you can buy, but can it turn, albeit slightly clonkily, into a laptop? No it cannot… (First)



LG Optimus 2X: The Android UI isn't as effective without Motorblur and the screen is a cut below the other two, but this is still a wickedly powerful handset. (Third)

Price

Motorola Atrix: Free from £40 per month

Apple iPhone 4: £510 (16GB)

LG Optimus 2X: £450

MORE: Apple iPhone 4 review I Motorola Atrix review I LG Optimus 2X review