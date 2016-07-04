Visconti Tuscany Collection AREZZO leather wallet review

An expensive wallet which, if you have deep pockets, is a great choice

Reasons to buy

  • +

    Meticulous finish

  • +

    Offers excellent feature set

Reasons to avoid

  • -

    Twice as costly as competition

By

Here we have an interesting wallet in the fact that it looks premium, has a premium build and a premium feature set, however it comes with a premium price tag also. Should that high price tag, which is twice that of some comparable wallets stand in its way from you dropping your hard-earned cash on it? Well, maybe...

One thing is for sure though, the Visconti Tuscany sure is a nice wallet, with lovely tan-coloured leather (the pick of three colours), a sturdy construction with intricate stitching and an engorged feature set combining to create a fantastic currency carrier.

And while we're talking features, the Tuscany boasts 7 card slots, a cash compartment, a zipped cash compartment, a meshed driving license compartment, 4 other compartments for receipts and even a studded coin pouch.

As with a few other wallets in this roundup, it is also outfitted with RFID blocking tech, which means your personal data is safe and secure.

Altogether then a super choice, however the large price tag is something that needs to be negotiated.

Buy Visconti Tuscany Collection AREZZO Leather Wallet

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.