RFID Blocking Leather bifold wallet review

In T3's mighty opinion, there are really only two types of wallets, big and small. Of course, in reality there is SO much more to consider, however right off the bat when choosing a new wallet you should ask yourself if you want big and bulky, or slim and streamlined.

If you are looking for something from the latter category then read on my friend as you have come to the right place. The RFID Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet has a fair few features up its sleeve, however first and foremost it is a light, compact currency carrier that, for an attractive price, should be under your consideration .

Simply put, it does a pretty darn good job too of fulfilling what you want from a small, suit-friendly wallet. The leather is smooth, the design minimalistic and, crucially, accessing cards and cash is quick and easy.

Indeed, the USP (unique selling point) for this wallet is a simple yet functional pull-tab mechanic for extracting credit cards, which prevents the must-get-all-out-to-use-one problem that other compact wallets suffer from. By using the tab to extract your cards, you don't even have to open the wallet proper, which adds some welcome security and discreteness when flashing the cash.

Other things to write home about include a Napa leather build, a driving license slot with viewing window and the fact that the wallet is loaded with RFID-blocking tech to prevent thieves scanning your private data and doing a runner. At £14.99 it is also correctly priced. It's not the flashiest or most functional wallet, however its smaller than a smartphone dimensions and well-executed design make it a serious contender for your cash - especially as a secondary, night-on-the-town choice.