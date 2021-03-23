Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN: should you buy this nice 'n' cheap washing machine?

The Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN washing machine is designed to get the laundry done quicker – pretty much every washing machine user’s demand. It’s also a low cost option. But as a machine’s speed and price are just two of the factors that matter when you’re buying, we’ve taken the opportunity to compare it to other washing machines on the market, and check out user reviewers. Our conclusion? This budget appliance might not be the best washing machine in the universe, if money is no object, but the VFM factor means it is definitely worth your attention.

Indesit's cheap washing machine is widely rated as good at its job at low cost, offering excellent value for money. It has a medium-sized drum capacity that will be enough for many households, a spin speed of 1,400rpm that’s pretty typical for a modern washing machine, and a good range of programmes, so you won’t feel as if paying less is a compromise.

It also completes four commonly used washing cycles in less than one hour, and has both a 30 minute and a 20 minute option as well, which is a huge plus point for many. Want to know more about his time-saving budget pick? We’ve got the details along with the thoughts of its satisfied buyers.

Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN: key spec

Dimensions : H85 x W59.5 x D57.2cm

: H85 x W59.5 x D57.2cm Energy rating : D

: D Drum capacity : 8kg

: 8kg Maximum spin speed: 1,400rpm

Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN: features

The clue’s in the name with this washing machine. The Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN is designed to get the laundry done faster, thereby saving 'my time'. Well, your time. It’s there for all those people who say their current machine takes ages and want some quicker options.

The control panel telegraphs this washing machine’s time-saving abilities right from the get-go. The first six programmes listed on the front of the detergent drawer are those in the ‘fast zone’. There are two cotton options, a synthetics cycle, and two mixed cycles that promise to be over in less than an hour. And don’t panic if you’re a chronically out of time person, there’s also a 20 minute express programme for quick refreshes.

There are also what Indesit calls the traditional cycles – we’re talking about cotton, synthetics, wool and so on. The latter is up to the task of looking after even woollies that say handwash only, which will save you a job.

You’ll also get some special programmes including, sporty types take note, a gym cycle into which you can put all your items even if you’re mixing fibres. There’s also a silk and delicates programme, which, once again, will save you the trouble of handwashing these items.

The washing machine has some handy features you’re probably hankering after even in a lower cost design, including a display that shows you the time remaining for a cycle in progress, and a delay timer button. It also has an inverter motor, which is both quieter and more efficient than an AC motor. Which probably has you asking: how much noise is this washing machine going to make when it’s spinning then? The answer is 78dB, which is around vacuum cleaner level or a tad higher and on a par with some of its rather more costly rivals. For comparison, normal conversation is 60dB. There’s no denying, though, that there are quieter machines out there (as well as noisier), including in the value part of the market as well as at the top end.

We mentioned that the drum capacity of this machine is medium at 8kg, and if you’re wondering what type of household this will suit, it should be just fine for average family loads. If you were just washing T-shirts, it’s around 40 of them. Bear in mind that washing capacity is given for dry items, not wet, and the maximum weight does depend on the programme you’re running, so you should check the manual to ensure you’re not overloading any machine.

You’ll notice that this washing machine has a D energy rating, but do bear in mind that the energy ratings have recently changed with the old A+++ to D being replaced by a new A to G (simpler, we think you’ll agree). These ratings create room for future energy-saving innovation, too. The bottom line? Compare this machine to the new ratings for others on your shortlist rather than thinking about the old assessments.

When it comes to aesthetics, this washing machine is on the plain side. It comes in white only and we’d characterise the control panel as a bit fussy. As well as the wash cycle knob, there are separate smaller knobs for the spin speed and temperature, plus options buttons, and the start/pause button all with indicator lights plus some more indicator lights. In other words, there’s a lot going on. As for the programmes, they are, as we mentioned, boldly displayed on the detergent drawer, which you may appreciate for the clarity or consider a bit clunky.

Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN: performance

How about the views of the users of the Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN? After all, they’re the people testing this machine in the real world, every day. Those who bought via AO.com give an overwhelming thumbs-up with a combined average of 4.8 out of five.

The machine is praised for its large choice of programmes and its ease of use. Buyers also remark that it’s quiet and washes well. They also think it is a good value choice. Reviewers also applaud the fast wash options.

The brickbats were few overall, although some purchasers said they were disappointed with the amount of water removed during spinning, adding that they needed to do an extra spin. Others wanted the maximum 1,400rpm spin speed to be available on the fast programmes – in fact, the highest speed for these is 1,200rpm on the cotton 45’ cycle.

Do bear in mind that faster spin speeds are suitable for items such as towels or heavier fabrics, lower speeds for synthetics, and the lowest for delicate items. Though we know you want dry clothes more quickly, you should pay attention to the care labels on your machine-washable items as spinning them too fast can damage the fabric fibres.

Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN: verdict

Buying a freestanding washing machine can you set you back anything from around £200 to more than £1,500, and the Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN is right down in the low cost part of the market. In fact, it’s only beaten on price by a few machines, and these tend to have a smaller drum size, or lower top spin speed, or both.

But spending less is only worthwhile if the machine can still wash clothes effectively. The good news here is numerous happy purchasers report that this version does. As a result, it’s a machine we can recommend to anyone looking for a budget way to cope with their laundry.

For us, this washing machine’s biggest assets are its good 8kg capacity – enough for all but the larger family – and ease of use. It does also live up to its My Time designation with speedy cycles together with a programme for woollies that also covers those with a hand-wash label, plus a silk and delicates programme. All in all, a great budget buy.