GPS Apps: The Group Test

Inwin Android deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Image 1 of 5 Ovi Maps Image 2 of 5 Bike Hub Image 3 of 5 Skobbler Image 4 of 5 MotionX GPS Image 5 of 5 PocketNavigator

Google Maps isn't the only free GPS option for your smartphone. Thanks to projects such as OpenStreetMap, dubbed “the Wikipedia of maps”, app builders are now able to access free, open-source maps. This has led to free and cheap navigation apps, some with highly innovative means of getting you to your destination.

Best: City driving



Skobbler

£Free I OS: Apple iOS, Android

Love: Accurate city maps. Easy to use. POIs

Hate: Having to stream map data can be pricey

Skobbler review I Link: Skobbler

Best: Innovation



PocketNavigator

£Free I OS: Android

Love: Innovative idea

Hate: Vibrations can be hard to feel

PocketNavigator review I Link: PocketNavigator

Best: Cycling



Bike Hub

£Free I OS: Apple iOS, Android

Love: Easy to use. Free. Useful for pedestrians too

Hate: Instructions can be hard to hear and late

Bike Hub review I Link: Bike Hub

Best: Driving



Ovi Maps

£Free I OS: Symbian

Love: Excellent POIs. Accurate directions

Hate: poor touchscreen on the N8

Ovi Maps review I Link: Symbian

Best: Overall



MotionX GPS

£1.79 I OS: Apple iOS

Love: downloads maps offline. Extra features

Hate: Busy interface

MotionX GPS review I Link: MotionX, Three