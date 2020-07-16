Running World Masters Indoor Champion to host FREE coaching sessions on Zwift

Despite the fact that many commercial gyms will reopen soon, probably a lot of people have already bought their treadmills and have been enjoying their session on Zwift. If you want learn how to get better at running and also have a Zwift Run Pod, we have good news for you: leading GB coach and the current World Masters indoor Champion in the 1500m, James Thie will be hosting a series of 'mile improvement' sessions on Zwift.

Taking place every Tuesday for three weeks on Zwift's virtual running track, the sessions are designed to improve your one-mile-time , or 1609 metres if you like to measure your distances in the metric system. And it's not just for seasoned running pros either: all types of runners can benefit from the sessions, no matter ability or favourite distance.

As for the schedule, the first session is on 21 July, followed by the second session on 28 July and finally, the last one on 4 August. All sessions are set to start at 3 pm BST and will last for 45 minutes. During the workouts, Thie will lead runners through a series of interval efforts to help you get the most out of your treadmill sessions.

More information about the event could be found here.