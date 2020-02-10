Zenith Elite Moonphase is a watch duo for him and her this Valentine’s Day

A luxury watch makes a great Valentine’s Day gift, but how about you splash out on a matching pair for you and your significant other?

That’s the premise behind the new Elite Moonphase by Zenith, which is offered in two sizes but with matching designs.

The two-piece set includes one Elite Moonphase with a 40.5mm bezel, and a second with a smaller, diamond-set 36mm bezel. Zenith has applied the same proportions to both watches, so apart from the size and use of diamonds on the latter, they look identical.

(Image credit: Zenith)

This means they have a rose gold case with matching hands and hour markers, plus a running second hand complication at the nine o’clock position. There is also an eye-catching moonphase complication at six o’clock, which accurately tracks the moon’s position as it makes its way across the night sky.

A little different to most other moonphase complications is how the lower half of the sunburst pattern dial is the same dark tone as the moonphase disk. This small design change gives the impression of an oversized display of the golden moon and stars.

A final difference between the two is the colour of their leather straps. The larger timepiece uses midnight blue, while the smaller has a pale blue strap. However, these can of course be swapped out for whatever the wearer prefers.