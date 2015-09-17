YouTube Gaming puts a smile on the face of Android gamers

YouTube is coming to the rescue of billions of mobile gamers across the globe by opening its streaming doors to Android customers.

The announcement, made during the Tokyo Gaming Show, will mean that Android gamers can live stream their sessions straight to the service via the YouTube Gaming app and start to build up a fan following.

It's by no means a coincidence that YouTube chose Japan as its platform thanks to the popularity of the trend in the country, YouTube Global Head of Gaming Partnerships Ryan Wyatt adding that "Japan's mobile games define its gaming culture, far more so than in other countries," and that the mobile gaming trend "shows there's a real need for gamers to easily share what's on their screen with the gaming community, as it happens.”

There's plenty of competition in a video game streaming space that is populated by the Amazon-owned Twitch service and a handful of others. YouTube Gaming faces tough competition in that regard, however, Twitch doesn't currently cater to mobile gamers except for a small number of iOS games so YouTube Gaming will get a good crack at that side of things for the time being.

YouTube Gaming only started life last month when it launched in the US and UK and there is currently no date on the launch of Android video game streaming beyond YouTube saying it will be coming “soon”.