You'll definitely want this Super Nintendo Edition 3DS XL

Not only has Nintendo treated us to a more in-depth Super Mario Odyssey at Gamescom this year, it's also spoiled us with this super-cool Super Nintendo Entertainment System Edition of the new 3DS XL.

The 3DS XL will sport the classical SNES aesthetic, with that familiar grey body and coloured buttons.

To celebrate the new addition to the family, Nintendo has also announced that Super Mario 3D Land, Luigi’s Mansion 2, and Kirby Triple Deluxe will join the Nintendo Selects range. The titles will cost £15.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL – Super Nintendo Entertainment System Edition will be released across Europe on October 13th.

And it's not the only special edition at Gamescom

That's not the only limited edition console to come out of Gamescom. Xbox are also selling a Project Scorpio limited edition Xbox One X.

This model features "Project Scorpio" lit up in green on the front, and a black and graphite textured casing. Plus the Project Scorpio edition also has a vertical stand, and custom controller.