At a Gamescom press conference, Microsoft announced that UK stores will stock the 1TB and 500GB models of the Xbox One S from 22 September.

The 500GB Xbox One S costs £250, while the 1TB model checks in at £300. The consoles will come bundled with a free digital copy of Fifa 17 and a month trial of EA Access.

The 2TB model launched on 2 August, but it was a limited release and stocks have gone.

