You can now pre-order the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact

Looking to upgrade your Android handset? Well, heads up because you can now get in line to snap up the exciting Sony Xperia Z3 and its dinky counterpart.

Sony has begun taking pre-orders for the new Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact on its website.

You can also get your order in via Amazon and Carphone Warehouse, with the handsets shipping out to you on October 3.

Price-wise the Xperia Z3 will set you back £549 SIM-free or you can get it on a pay-monthly tariff for £29.99 onwards.

Meanwhile the much smaller Xperia Z3 Compact will set you back £429 SIM-free, although you can grab it on O2 from just £23 per month.

It hasn't been long since the Sony Xperia Z2 launched back in February, although that doesn't mean we're not happy to hear the upcoming dynamic duo are fast-approaching.

As far as specs go, the Xperia Z3 sports a 5.2-in full HD 1920 x 1080 display along with 3GB of memory and 16GB or 32GB space.

It's also got some power on the inside thanks to its 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU and 3GB of RAM.

The Xperia Z3 Compact is a notch down from its big brother, with a 4.6-in 720p display and a trimmed weight of 128 grams.

Although without doubt, the new flagship's standout feature is its unparalleled battery power.

Sony's smartphone duo are also the first handsets to offer the PS4 Remote Play feature, so gamers can link up with their PS4 anywhere in the house.

You'll be able to get the Xperia Z3 in black, white, copper or green and the Z3 Compact in black, white, green or orange.