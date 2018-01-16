You can now get £240 off the Samsung Galaxy S8+ with this January deal from EE

EE has unveiled a selection of new deals as part of its January sales, with discounts applied across a wide range of pay monthly phones.

Foremost among the discounts is this tasty deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which knocks a whopping £240 off RRP.

The handset itself costs £9.99 upfront, and comes with a 24-month 4GEE contract that includes 1GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. Price per month is £42.99, which is down from £52.99 pre-deal, a saving of £10 per month.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus here at T3.com we praised its outstanding screen, blazingly fast performance, and dual-audio Bluetooth 5 capabilities, concluding it was a near bezel-free beaut.

Indeed, even now, 9 months later, aside from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X there are no other phones on the market that come close to its power and performance across the board, so to be able to get it with such a large total discount is quite something.

