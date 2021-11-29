You can get the most popular Nike running shoes for under $100 on Cyber Monday

Here is a brilliant Cyber Monday running shoes deal for you: Nike is doing an extra 20% off selected styles right now that includes the ever so popular Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 which can be yours now for less than $100. That's a bargain price for one of the best Nike running shoes for everyday training.

• Shop all Nike Cyber Monday deals, use the code 'CYBER' for an extra 20% off

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is a slightly updated version of – you guessed it – the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 and introduced a new sandwich mesh upper that's more accommodating for people with wired feet.

For even more Nike deals, check out T3's Nike and Adidas Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog or head over to our best running shoes guide to see which running shoes are worth your attention right now.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase: was $120, now $91.17 at Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase: was $120, now $91.17 at Nike

The FlyEase entry system gets you in and out of the shoes quickly on your daily runs, even if you have wider-than-usual feet. the Peg 38 has the same cushioned support you love and expect from the Pegasus, helping you fly past your personal goals. Get an extra 20% off by using the code 'CYBER' at the checkout.

Why should you buy the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Flyease on Cyber Monday

The Pegasus 38 introduced smaller updates over the Pegasus 37 but they were updates nevertheless, and not bad ones either. The most significant update is the sandwich mesh upper that addresses the issues some runners had with its predecessor, namely it being too tight in the toe box.

Underfoot, the React foam provides reliable energy returns and the Air Zoon units at the front adds propulsion to your stride. The FlyEase version makes putting on and taking off the shoes a breeze: no laces, just a zipper you can operate with one hand. In case you're holding something in the other hand you can't put down for 15 seconds, like an ice cream.