You can buy the iPad Pro right now, for delivery on Friday

The iPad Pro is finally here, but you will have to wait until Friday to actually get one in your hands, though the official website is offering one day delivery on all orders placed today. Apple will also be selling the iPad Pro in its brick and mortar stores from November 13.

Apple's store has been updated this morning, and there's a new tablet range waiting to be bought. You can order your iPad Proright now and it's available in silver, gold or grey.

The 32GB Wi-Fi only version of Apple's new tablet costs £679 while the 128GB Wi-Fi only version is £799.

Finally here

If you want 4G internet you'll need to go for the 128GB version that costs £899.

Delivery takes one day and it's free – either that or you wait for it to appear in the Apple retail stores from Friday.

Vodafone and EE have both confirmed to T3 that the iPad Pro will be available on the respective networks, but there's no official date announced just yet. If you want it quickly we'd recommend ordering from Apple as soon as possible, as it's bound to sell out.