Xiaomi Mi 9 release date, price and specs

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the Chinese handset manufacturer's follow up to its flagship 2018 Mi 8, which featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual camera with optical zoom and a 6.21" AMOLED display.

Xiaomi will be officially unveiling the Mi 9 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 24. That launch date was confirmed by Xiaomi's Senior Vice President Xiang Wang in a recent tweet.

So what do we know about the Mi 9 so far? Quite a lot, actually, as the Xiaomi twitter feed has been busy tweeting out specs for the last few days.

While we don't know when the Xiaomi Mi 9 will go on sale, we do know that it will get its global launch on Sunday February 24 at the MWC mobile trade show.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 9 will first launch in China on February 20 – the same day as Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price

While Xiaomi has been posting a steady stream of tweets providing details of its new handset, it hasn't hinted at a price. That said, the Xiaomi philosophy is about offering high specs at affordable prices. The Mi 8 is currently available from £459, so don't expect the Mi 9 to be hitting Huawei P30 or Samsung Galaxy S10 price levels.

And when Xiaomi tweets "can you guess the price of this beauty?" with a picture of the Mi 9 it seems safe to assume the price won't rocket up from the Mi 8 price. So our guess is perhaps a touch over £500, which will be a bargain when you consider the specs.

Onto those specs...

Xiaomi Mi 9 specs and features

Here's what Xiaomi has publicly said about its new handset.

It's powered by Snapdragon 855, the latest and most powerful mobile chip from Qualcomm. It features an in-screen fingerprint sensor in its 1080p Samsung AMOLED display behind Corning Gorilla Glass 6. That tough glass apparently means the phone can withstand an average of 15 drops from a height of one meter on to a rough surface, though we wouldn't want to put that to the test. The screen to body ratio is 90.7%.

The chin of the handset is 3.6mm wide, which is 40% narrower than the Mi 8, and there's a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the phone. The speaker has been upgraded to be louder and clearer.

The camera is a 48MP Sony sensor in a triple camera setup, which also lets you take 16MP ultra-wide 117-degree shots. There's 2x optical zoom and those three camera lenses are protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass, which Xiaomi says is "extremely durable". The front camera is in a teardrop cutout in the middle of the top of the screen.

Three colours have so far been revealed (there may be more to come). Those colours are Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue and Piano Black, all with an iridescent finish. A Twitter poll by Xiaomi had Piano Black as the most popular colourway.

With these specs, if Xiaomi does keep the price down in the Mi 8 ballpark, the company will have a very compelling handset on offer. Hopefully we'll get to see it at MWC where we can try it out.