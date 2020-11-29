Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock: don't miss out on a new Xbox this Cyber Monday

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both saw a Black Friday restock at retailers, and now that Cyber Monday deals are rolling out, we'll be expecting more consoles to become available at the retailers below!
Be sure to set up an account for online purchases so you can get through the checkout process as quickly as possible!
Gamers are buckling up for months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, so the upcoming retailer rollout as we head towards Christmas is your last chance to get one before the new year. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop are your best bet, and we'll keep you updated with which stores are getting stock this week and when, so you should be able to get your hands on one.
Best Buy has already had its Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S restock so the rest are sure to follow.
Buy Xbox Series X at Best Buy
Best Buy dropped its Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S restock online yesterday. There as no advance warning so keep an eye on the site for a second wave.
Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart
Walmart rolled out more Xbox Series X stock midweek for Black Friday, online only. If there's any more consoles on the way, we expect they'll be limited to online as well.
Buy Xbox Series X at GameStop
GameStop had Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles available online for Black Friday, as well as getting in-store stock on the day itself. Consoles were limited to one per customer, and stores had a minimum of two. We'll be keeping an eye on the website over the weekend.
Buy Xbox Series X at Amazon
We don't know when Amazon is having its restock, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice. As one of the largest online retailers, we expect Amazon to have a generous stock allocation, so we'll be keeping an eye on the website.
Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Cyber Monday PS5 restock as well, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice.