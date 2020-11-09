Where to buy Xbox Series X: launch week pre-order deals

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch tomorrow, 10 November, 2020, and retailers across the world are readying themselves for the big day and, in some cases, preparing their launch day allotment of consoles.

Naturally, gamers are now frothing at the mouth to get their hands on the next-generation of Xbox games consoles.

That's because both consoles, but especially the Xbox Series X, are the future of gaming and while gamers are still waiting for Halo Infinite, as well as a new Gears and Forza game to play on the systems, thanks to their awesome backwards compatibility features and optimizations, they offer tons of fun today, too.

That's why we've rounded up all the biggest retailers worth checking out for last minute Xbox Series X pre-orders, as well as on-the-day console releases. We've included links to US, UK and Australian retailers below, as well as some useful information on Xbox All Access.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart is advertising more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will be available at 12 PM ET on 11/10. That's launch day everyone, so set your alarms now. Walmart had one of the longer-lasting first waves of consoles, too, so we've got high hopes for its launch day offering. Don't miss out.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon is currently sold out of Xbox Series X pre-orders. Be sure to check back in consistently though over the next few days, as more launch day consoles are expected. Amazon usually has large allotments of products on launch days, too, so if any consoles arrive they probably won't sell out too fast, either.View Deal

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is officially out of Xbox Series X pre-orders as well as Xbox Series S pre-orders, but check back on launch day for another chance. It's the actual maker of the consoles, right, so more systems will absolutely be made available.View Deal

Best Buy

Xbox Series X consoles are advertised as "coming soon" on the Best Buy website, and T3 is hearing rumors that more consoles are being released at the retailer on launch day, so definitely one to keep your eyes on.View Deal

Target

Target is officially sold out of Xbox Series X pre-orders, but check back soon as more stock is reportedly on the way!View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft US $499.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Xbox Series S Microsoft US $299.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

GAME

You can currently pre-order an Xbox Series X at game for delivery on the 18th of December, 2020. Yes, that is over a month away, but you do at least get to lock in a console, and before Christmas, too. Might be smart playing the waiting game to ensure you get a system this side of 2021.View Deal

Microsoft Store

Microsoft Store is still saying it is sold out of Xbox Series X and S consoles, however with launch day tomorrow and Microsoft the official maker, more consoles have to be incoming, right? We'd check back in during launch day, and early, too.View Deal

Very

Xbox Series X consoles have now sold out at Very. We right now have no word on if the store will have more Xbox Series X or S consoles in stock on launch day, but it's always worth trying.View Deal

Amazon UK

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are listed as out of stock at Amazon the day before launch, but more are expected to be released this week and, most likely, these systems will be made available during launch day.View Deal

Currys

Currys has been cleaned out of its first tranche of both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S. The retailers states it is "working tirelessly to secure more stock" and that gamers should "check this page for more updates" over the next few days.View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console pre-orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and 2-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X pre-order. No sign yet of day-one console listings going live, but it should be only a matter of time.View Deal

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is also now sold out of Xbox Series X consoles. It went really late but seemed to have very little stock, as it was all claimed within minutes of going live. Hopefully more will be offered in greater number come launch day.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo sold out of its Xbox Series X consoles and still isn't even letting anyone register their interest to bag a console. Could we see a surprise launch day allocation drop? We'd say the chances are slim but can't be ruled out.View Deal

Argos

Argos seemed to be in the same boat as Very with its seemingly tiny stock gobbled up within minutes of going live. The retailer now recommends its customers to "sign up to be notified about when we have more stock" on launch day.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft US $499.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Xbox Series S Microsoft US $299.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

EB Games (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

EB's launch stock of both consoles is sold out, but throughout the day it's been periodically opening up access, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. At the time of this update, a countdown timer says more preorders will reopen at 3pm, but we'd advise checking the live page for the most up-to-date info.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (SERIES X TEMPORARILY PAUSED)

JB has suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders at the time of publication due to overwhelming demand, but they promise they'll re-open orders once they have confirmation of more stock. You can still pick up an Xbox Series S here.View Deal

Harvey Norman (OUT OF STOCK)

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman has a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order right now. They're currently out of stock, with no word on whether there'll be more for now.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft US $499.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Xbox Series S Microsoft US $299.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-order? Or Xbox Series S pre-order?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft US $499.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive Xbox Series X pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!