Xbox Series X pre-orders opening imminently! Don't miss out

If the PS5 pre-order palava has passed you by because you've been patiently waiting for the Xbox Series X/S pre-orders to open, it's almost your time to get worked into a frenzy as Xbox fans the world over keep hitting refresh on their preferred retailer's page to nab themselves a new next-gen console.

Global pre-orders for the Xbox Series X open at 8am PT (8am BST / 8am AEST) today, with a price tag of $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749, while the Xbox Series S will set you back a much more palatable $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.

Get the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

If you don't have a 4K TV, or simply don't care about 4K, the Xbox Series S is definitely the way to go, saving you both money and space.

And don't forget, Microsoft is introducing its Xbox All Access financing option at participating retailers that will let gamers pick up their Xbox console of choice with no upfront cost, and pay it off over the course of 24 months with monthly payments of $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month – or $25 / £21 / AU$33 for the Xbox Series S.

Oculus Quest 2 review: virtual reality might finally be ready for the big time

Withings ScanWatch review: the same features as Apple Watch 6 with bags more style

That monthly payment also includes a 24 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, effectively saving you over £100.

And with the news of Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition, the Xbox consoles are looking to be the best place to play for fans of games like Skyrim, DOOM, or those waiting for the unreleased Starfield.

So join us as we wait for 8am to roll around, then go! Go! Go!

Get the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.