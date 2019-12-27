Xbox Series X is NOT the real name of Microsoft's next generation of consoles

Xbox Series X was revealed a few weeks ago as Microsoft's next great console. We expected several versions of the console to follow in the years to come, such as the Xbox Series X Lite or the Xbox Series X Pro, in the same way the Xbox One eventually birthed the One X and the One S.

However, we were wrong. It turns out Xbox Series X is the name of the first version of the console, and not the overarching name of the new family of consoles. Instead, Microsoft will be calling its new family of consoles... Xbox.

If you're still hooked on Xbox One, these are the best Xbox One games to play

Business Insider recently spoke to a Microsoft representative, who confirmed that Xbox Series X is just the name of the individual console.

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," said the representative. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.

"Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."

(Image credit: Xbox)

This lines up with the large "Xbox" and small "Series X" on the promo title above. Perhaps we can expect a "Series Y" and "Series Z" in the future with either a slimmer, smaller design, bolstered power and even an all-digital edition, in much the same way Xbox has done with the current generation of consoles.

It must be said that "Xbox Series Y" is less of a mouthful than "Xbox Series X Lite all-digital edition", so we're happy with the reveal. It's less words for us to write, after all. However, we don't know what these future Xbox series will look like, what they'll be capable of and how they'll stack up to the PS5, the Series X's main rival when it comes to the next generation of console gaming. We can't wait to find out.

Liked this?

What about the Nintendo Switch 2?