Xbox Series S covertly revealed months ago – and we all missed it

The Xbox Series X was unveiled back in December, 2019 and its digital-only counterpart – the Xbox Series S – was only just officially confirmed this week, with Microsoft giving us our very first look at the console, as well as confirming the price, launch and pre-order dates for its next-gen hardware.

Fans were speculating about the Xbox Series S' price, specs, and what it might look like for months, but the joke's on us, as head of Xbox Phil Spencer reveals it's been hiding in plain sight for a while.

Fun fact: Xbox Series S is so small @XboxP3 had it sitting on his bookshelf back on July 1 and nobody noticed. 😏Did you spot it @SethSchiesel? pic.twitter.com/6Z83TLCW1FSeptember 11, 2020

The official Xbox Twitter account was the first to spill the beans, sharing a screenshot from a Gamelab Barcelona Live 2020 Keynote Fireside featuring Phil Spencer, and game journalist Seth Schiesel. Highlighted in the screenshot, on the bookcase behind Spencer, is an Xbox Series S. The account tweeted:

"Fun fact: Xbox Series S is so small [Phil Spencer] had it sitting on his bookshelf back on July 1 and nobody noticed".

Spencer followed up, saying "that wasn’t the only time", revealing that it had also been disguised as an oversized book for his appearance on iJustine's YouTube channel later that same month.

ummmm....that wasn’t the only time…@iJustine @jennaezarik, did you notice anything?September 11, 2020

We don't know how far back Xbox has been leaving these Series S Easter eggs for us, and given the internet's proclivity for blowing up innocuous things, it's a miracle no one spotted it.

Would we have been rewarded with an early reveal if we'd picked up on it? Definitely not. But it's funny to think that it's been in the public eye for months, and absolutely no one gave it a second glance.

Now it's here of course, you'll want to make sure you get your hands on one at launch, so be sure to visit T3's Xbox Series X/ S pre-order guide for everything you need to know.

