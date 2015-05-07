Xbox One to finally become the media hub it promised it would be

Rejoice fans of having less boxes sitting underneath the television, you may be soon able to chuck away your Freeview PR and use the Xbox One instead.

According to a report from tech blogger Paul Thurrott, Microsoft plans to add a TV PVR function to the Xbox One sometime this year. This comes just as the firm prepares to finally ditch Media Center, which records TV programmes onto a Windows PC and play it back via a television, from Windows 10.

“Of course, many Media Center fans actually use the product to record and watch TV shows via Media Center PCs in the living room,” said Thurrott, citing unnamed sources.

“Microsoft's solution for this need will apparently be the Xbox One, though the console currently only provides live TV watching, but not recording. My sources tell me that will change, and most probably this year, to include TV recording.”

This comes just a month after Microsoft announced an official tuner that plugs in via a USB connection to display TV channels. This device can pause live TV for 30 minutes (but not save it for long-term playback) and can also stream live programmes via Smart Glass to a phone or tablet.

Xbox One already has a PVR-like function to record gameplay, so adding a feature to record TV programmes doesn't seem too far a stretch for the console.

A PVR function would be a step up from the current solution of using HDMI passthrough to display satellite TV, however, it is not clear whether the new feature will support recording from external boxes.