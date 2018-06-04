WWDC 2018 livestream: Apple reveals the future of iPhone, Apple TV, and Apple Watch

The WWDC 2018 keynote has now taken place and Apple has let us know what it has in store for us regarding the future of its iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

To watch how Apple's WWDC 2018 event unfolded then check out one of the video links below. However, before you do, you should check out the the 5 most awesome new iPhone features announced at Apple's WWDC 2018 event, and also get up to speed on the hot new functionality delivered in macOS Mojave.

How to watch the Apple event on Mac, iPhone or iPad

The WWDC 2018 livestream can be watched live on any iPhone, iPad, iPod, or Mac using Apple's Safari browser. Simply click the link below to go to the event page and watch.

WATCH WWDC 2018 LIVESTREAM

However, certain requirements are needed for streaming, with the device in question needing to run iOS 10 or later or, if using a Mac, macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

How to watch the Apple keynote on Apple TV

The WWDC 2018 event livestream can be watched on Apple TV, too. If you have a fourth or fifth-generation Apple TV then you have to download the Apple Events apps from the tvOS App Store. If you have an even earlier Apple TV then the WWDC 2018 event will appear automatically on your Home screen menu.

How to watch the Apple event on Windows PC

If you are a PC user and want to watch the WWDC 2018 livestream then you'll need a system running Windows 10 and Microsoft's Edge browser, and the link below.

WWDC 2018 EVENT WINDOWS PC LIVE STREAM

While officially unconfirmed by Apple, PC users should be able to watch the livestream using the Chrome and Firefox web browsers, too. For a chance of this working, though, then the MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed.