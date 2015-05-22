World's lightest VR specs go on sale next week

The Oculus Rift and Sony Project Morpheus don't go on sale until next year. Dlodlo, however, starts shipping next week. Never heard of it? You're not alone. But its makers claim it's the lightest pair of VR specs around.



It weighs 120g, which is much lighter than the 440g Oculus Rift. Its maker – which is based in China – claims Dlodlo is as comfortable as a regular pair of sunglasses, yet provides a 2K display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate which eliminates all lag and distortion. Of course, without trying it we can't verify any of these claims, so take it all with a pinch of salt.



You can watch 3D videos with it, and it has a 110-degree field of view, which is actually slightly higher than the Oculus Rift. It runs Android 4.4 – that's KitKat, which is about 18 months old now. Not exactly cutting edge, but it does mean you don't have to hook it up to a PC. Using Bluetooth, it works with smartphones, tablets, laptops and more devices. There's no mention of any onboard storage, so it looks like you will have to connect it to a separate device to delve into the world of virtual reality.



It will start shipping on May 27 – that's Wednesday. It's pretty affordable too, costing just $699 (£447).



We wouldn't be too sucked in by the hype, however. As we've learned from Samsung, being the lightest and having other such headline-grabbing specs doesn't mean much if the device is a drag to use. We're not casting aspersions, but the pictures Dlodlo has sent out don't exactly scream quality. But as we say, we'll reserve judgement until we get our face on a pair.

