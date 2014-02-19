Wolfenstein: The New Order and Doom 4 beta get release date

Wolfenstein: The New Order may be the main event but it's the confirmation that Doom 4 is still in the works that will surely steal the limelight here

Bethesda has today announced that Wolfenstein: The New Order has a UK release date of 23rd May on Xbox One, PS4, PC and older consoles.

The company has also revealed that those who pre-order the game will get exclusive access to Doom beta, seemingly confirming that Doom 4 is very much in development.

Little else is mentioned about the as yet unannounced Doom game except that those who pre-order Wolfenstein will be given a key code which when entered will then give them access to Doom beta when it launches.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is set in a fantasy version of our world where Nazi Germany won the Second World War using mysteriously advanced technology.

The game takes place in the 60s just as the resistance movement is beginning to gain pace. Your mission is to travel across Europe taking down the Nazi regime, of course how will be revealed in the game.

Of course to accompany such news Bethesda and the game's developer MachineGames have released a suitably chaotic gameplay trailer which you can check out below.