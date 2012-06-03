Windows 8 tablets will be 'slimmer and more power efficient,' says Qualcomm bigwig

Upcoming Windows 8 tablets to don slimmer and better-looking form factors, as well as being more power efficient, claims Qualcomm bigwig

The upcoming batch of Windows 8 tablets, expected to land sometime in late 2012, will sport slimmer and more attractive form factors, as well as being more power efficient than their Windows 7 predecessors, an expert has claimed.

Ben Timmons, senior director of marketing and business development at Qualcomm, a telecommunications equipment manufacturer that's heavily involved in the Windows 8 tablet rollout, says a greater deal of emphasis will be placed on the architecture of ARM-based tablet devices.

He told T3: “I think what we'll see in Windows 8 with ARM is more attractive form factors, better power consumption and, generally, just more consumer friendly devices. A neater architecture [will be] the benefit to Windows 8 [tablets].

“The appearance of ARM-based processors in the Windows world will be among one of the key things in IT business over the next three to four years.

“We are accustomed to building devices which are small, power-efficient and low-heat and they're the contrast between where the ARM world is coming from and where the x86 world is coming from.”

He added: “[There will be] no fans because we're not going to have to be dissipating the kind of heat that a traditional processor does. “

Pointing out the obvious, he believes the tablets will be slimmer as they're deemed more “attractive” by consumers.

His comments come as several leading manufacturers including Dell, Lenovo, Acer and, reportedly, Nokia, gear up to launch their very own Windows 8-toting slates.

In addition to traditional x86-based AMD and Intel machines, the Windows 8 OS will also run on ARM-specific hardware – it's believed Microsoft's OS will be pre-installed on these devices - and will reportedly land in November under the Windows RT moniker.

According to Timmons, Windows 8 tablets will also reginite the long-running 'phablet' debate – the term given to devices that double up as both a phone and tablet, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note.

He believes the introduction of smaller tablets and larger smartphones will, overtime, blur the boundaries and make way for a new breed of mobile device that coaxes the best of both worlds into a singular piece of kit.

“Part of the future of smartphones is the blurring of the boundaries between smartphones and tablets,” he says.

“They will be increasingly blurred as devices take on larger form factors and [have us guessing] whether they're meant to be a phone or a tablet.

"That will all change and I think Windows 8 will play a huge role in that,” he said.