Windows 8.1 to land in October

Microsoft is expected to release Windows 8.1 this October, according to reports.

The first major update to Windows 8 is currently being tested by developers ahead of a public release.

Windows 8.1 will bring back the Start Button, offer more start screen customisability, updates to the control panel, changes to the Store and more.

According to ZDNET's Mary Jo Foley, the company now plans to release the update to the public in October. Foley has a serious track record with Microsoft and has some of the strongest contacts in the business.

Microsoft is yet to confirm any release dates officially. However, October is the first year anniversary of Windows 8's release and with Microsoft promising more regular updates, it makes sense.

The company is expected to be releasing the Release to Manufacturing (RTM) build of Windows 8.1 later this month. Such a schedule hints that Microsoft will release the its major update sometime before the end of October.

ZDNET also reports that Microsoft is planning on launching new hardware alongside Windows 8.1. However, it did not provide any further details about the hardware.