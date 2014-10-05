Windows 10 policy raises major privacy concerns

You may want to think twice before trying out Windows 10 because you could be handing over your privacy in exchange.

Microsoft announced its new OS on Wednesday, skipping past Windows 9 and going straight to Windows 10.

The software giant said it would be offering users a chance to download a very early beta version of the new OS via the Windows Insider Program.

However the permissions that users must accept in order to download the software are frighteningly intrusive, with people complaining left, right and centre.

The policy states: “Microsoft collects information about you, your devices, applications and networks, and your use of those devices, applications and networks. Examples of data we collect include your name, email address, preferences and interests; browsing, search and file history; phone call and SMS data; device configuration and sensor data; and application usage."

Microsoft also collects information not only about yourself, but your activity on various different features.

"We may collect information about your device and applications and use it for purposes such as determining or improving compatibility" and "use voice input features like speech-to-text, we may collect voice information and use it for purposes such as improving speech processing."



"If you open a file, we may collect information about the file, the application used to open the file, and how long it takes any use [of] it for purposes such as improving performance, or [if you] enter text, we may collect typed characters, we may collect typed characters and use them for purposes such as improving autocomplete and spellcheck features."

It's an alarming approach from Microsoft - a privacy advocates worst nightmare.

As of yet Microsoft is refusing to comment on the reports but we expect an excuse sooner or later.

Has this put you off downloading Windows 10 or are you proceeding with bliss ignorance?

Let us know in the comments below.

Via: The Inquirer/TrustedReviews