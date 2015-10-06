How many millions of PCs do you think Windows 10 is on? Here's the answer

Clue: it's a lot

By

110 million PCs have now been upgraded to Windows 10.

The announcement was made at Microsoft's Windows 10 devices launch today in New York, where we're also seeing the new Lumia 950 and 950 XL announced as well as the new Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

Of course there are a few caveats to this number - Microsoft has been quite persuasive in getting Windows 7 and 8 users to upgrade with pop-up messages, while the update is completely free, which always helps.

(By the way, here's how to upgrade to Windows 10 if you haven't already.)

Not everybody is happy - we've encountered PCs upgraded to Windows 10 that are now running slower than ever. But they're not the majority (if your system is running really slow, let us know in the comments below).

