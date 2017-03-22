WIN! One of five ADATA 256GB water and shock proof external SSDs worth £99 each

We’ve teamed up with ADATA Technology to give you the chance to win one of five portable, durable hard drives worth £99 each.

The SD700 external hard drive has achieved IP68 dust and water proof specifications in addition to military-grade shock proofing, all thanks to a tough protective enclosure and meticulous testing.

That means it is completely dust-tight to prevent particulate ingress and can operate normally even after submersion in 1.5m of water for 60 minutes. Falls, dips in water and dusty environments: the SD700 pushes through experiences a traditional SSD cannot.

The SD700 can connect with Windows, Mac OS, and Android devices at speed read up to 440MB/s and write up to 430MB/s - more than enough to stream 4K content with no buffering or lag.

In addition to being widely compatible, the SD700 is also very light, weighing in at just 100g.

Please note, this competition is open only to UK residents aged 18 and over. The competition closes at midnight (12am) GMT on 22nd April. See here for full competition rules.