WIN a high performance laptop, wireless speakers and headphones worth over £700

With term time just round the corner, we've teamed up with innovative razor brand Dorco, to offer the perfect prize to get you back into the swing of student life. One lucky winner will receive a laptop, wireless speakers and a set of headphones - ensuring you're equipped to have the best year yet!

Razor pros, Dorco have been offering expertise in advanced blade technology for over 60 years. Their Pace 6 Plus razor even has a whopping six blades to ensure you get the smoothest shave yet. It also has a trimmer blade, so you can quickly neaten up your sideburns and beard if you don't want to lose the 'student look' entirely!

As well as the above prize, Dorco is offering the winner and a runner up a free 3 year subscription – providing enough razors to see you through your stint as a student!

This competition is now closed. The winner is Peter Hewitt and runner up is Ges Southwood.