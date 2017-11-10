WIN a 55-inch 4K HDR OLED worth £2,499!

Upgrade your living room entertainment with this fantastic T3 Platinum Award-winning TV, featuring Philips Ambilight

By

It’s that time of year when we start thinking about upgrading our TVs, to make hiding indoors over winter that much more bearable. 

Well, to help you beat the buying rush, we’ve teamed up with Philips for the chance to win a glorious Philips 901F 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV in the latest issue of T3 magazine. You can read a sample of the magazine below, or enter the competition.

Read more: Philips Hue review and guide: lighting the way towards our smart home future

And we’ve also redesigned our custom-built iPad edition, to make it more pleasant and fun to read. You can get a FREE trial of that through our app

You can also get a FREE trial of T3 on Android devices

Find out more about print subscriptions at our store

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.