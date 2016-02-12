WIN! 5 tickets for you and your friends to the PC Gamer Weekender

The awesome new PC Gamer Weekender takes place on 5-6 March in East London - and you could win five tickets for you and your mates to be there. Just enter our compeition below. The event is dedicated to PC gaming, packed with socials, competitions, tournaments and gaming heroes.

The UK's largest PC gaming floor will give you first play on the latest triple A and indie games, many pre-release and exclusive. There'll also be plenty of competitive gaming and stages hosted with dev interviews and reveals. So far it's been announced that Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer, Street Fighter 5 and Umbrella Corps will be available on the show floor.

Even more games will be there:

Battleborn - 2K Games' Battleborn, which is set for official release in May, is one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2016. A next-gen shooter, you have to save the planet's very last star by utilising an array of characters and weapons, including cyborg hawkmen to samurai vampires to mini-gun wielding man-mountains.

- 2K Games' Battleborn, which is set for official release in May, is one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2016. A next-gen shooter, you have to save the planet's very last star by utilising an array of characters and weapons, including cyborg hawkmen to samurai vampires to mini-gun wielding man-mountains. Caretaker Sacrifice - starring Stargate Atlantis' David Hewlett, Caretaker Sacrifice from Xiotek Studios is an adventure game at the end of time. Everyone is dead, and your mission will decide the final fate of humanity. It will be released in April, and this will be the first opportunity to play the game in the UK.

- starring Stargate Atlantis' David Hewlett, Caretaker Sacrifice from Xiotek Studios is an adventure game at the end of time. Everyone is dead, and your mission will decide the final fate of humanity. It will be released in April, and this will be the first opportunity to play the game in the UK. Arenhack - Arenhack is a game where strategy is king, and this will be your first opportunity to sample it in the UK. Select your machines wisely and choose how to ruin your opponent's chances with your hacks, choose badly and you're done, and the game goes on! Get hands on and meet the team behind the game throughout the weekend.

The competition is open until midnight on Sunday 14 February. You can buy PC Gamer Weekender tickets here.

Terms and conditions

Oh, and don't forget to check out our guide to the best gaming PCs.