WIN! 2x adult BTCC tickets for this Sunday PLUS the Scalextric Touring Car set worth £100

One lucky winner will get the tickets and ace Scalextric Touring Car Battle set

We've teamed up with Scalextric to offer you the chance to win two adult tickets for this Sunday's British Touring Car Championship Brands Hatch race day plus the epic Scalextric Touring Car Battle set worth £100.  

Contents of the Scalextric set
- BTCC BMW 125 Jack Goff
- BTCC Honda Civic Gorden Shedden
- Powerbase straight
- Lap counter straight
- 6 x Radius 2 90° curve
- 4 x Radius 2 45° curve
- 2 x Track support
- 2 x Colour coded hand controllers
- 4 x Braid plates
- Transformer

