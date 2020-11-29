Where to buy Xbox Series X: restock guide for UK and US (updated TODAY)

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch has been and gone but there are plenty of Xbox fans who are still searching for a console. If you missed out on Black Friday, the good news is that retailers' Cyber Monday deals are seeing another Xbox Series X restock roll out.

Best Buy kicked things off with a surprise drop yesterday, and Walmart, GameStop and Meijer replenished their stock for Black Friday, so we're expecting more for Cyber Monday.

You can check the availability of both of Microsoft's consoles across retailers in the US, UK, and Australia below. We should see Xbox Series X|S consoles in stores and online in the runup to the Christmas gift season, so be sure you make accounts too get through the checkout process as quickly and easily as possible.

Xbox Series X: top retailers [UK]

GAME

GAME sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pretty fast, but has had restocks since launch. It sneakily released some Black Friday stock, so we'll keep an eye on the site for more drops for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the Cyber Monday action. We haven't had official confirmation yet, so sit tight.View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. Very hasn't weighed in on the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X stock yet, but we'd be surprised if it hasn't held back some units for the pre-Christmas rush.View Deal

Amazon UK

The Xbox Series X is listed as out of stock at Amazon, but the retailer has had stock refreshes with now warning. We expect it to have an Xbox Series X restock this week, but you could be looking at a possible 2021 delivery date. View Deal

Currys

Currys was set to get an Xbox Series X restock for Black Friday, but cancelled at the last minute. The site has been inundated over the course of the console launch, so you'll need to be very fast to secure one when it finally does go live. If you don't have an account, make one, and be sure to log in to make the checkout process as smooth as possible. View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. The retailer doesn't have an update on when more will be back in, but it's worth keeping an eye open for Cyber Monday sales. View Deal

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is almost certainly going to have an Xbox Series X restock, so while we wait on official word, bookmark the site and keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo is another safe bet for a Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock, so we'll be keeping an eye on this page. View Deal

Argos

Argos seems to be in the same boat as Very with its seemingly tiny stock gobbled up within minutes of going live. The retailer now recommends its customers register their interest to be notified when it gets more consoles in.View Deal

BOX

BOX is getting not one, but two waves of Xbox Series X|S restocks in December. The retailer is adopting a novel approach in the interest of fairness, and is adopting a ballot format. Just register your interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and 'winners' will be selected and given the opportunity to buy one. The restock is happening on December 7, and December 14, so head over there and submit your info for a chance to snag one.

View Deal

Xbox Series X: top retailers [USA]

Best Buy

Best Buy dropped its Cyber Monday Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock yesterday, and it sold out fast. We don't know if it's releasing more over the weekend or on the day itself, but we'll keep you posted. It's still worth checking the site this week.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart dropped more inventory online for Black Friday which sold out straight away. While it hasn't announced more Cyber Monday stock, it's worth checking in for the rest of the week, as a lot of these retailers aren't announcing their restocks beforehand. View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon usually has large allotments of products on launch days, but the official channels for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S seem to have dried up. There are sellers advertising the consoles for double their usual price, but it's worth hanging on for Cyber Monday, with Amazon confirming that it's getting more stock in December. View Deal

GameStop

GameStop sold the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for Black Friday in-store, but quantity was limited. It also dropped more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online, so keep an eye on the website this week.View Deal

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. It's worth keeping the page bookmarked just in case, but try your luck elsewhere first. View Deal

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in for Cybr Monday but we'd be surprised if hasn't allocated stock for the event. Bookmark the page and check back, and we'll keep you updated!View Deal

Xbox Series X: top retailers [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S.View Deal

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles sold out fast, but we anticipate it'll be getting on the Cyber Monday action this week, so keep an eye out. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X this week as retailers start their Cyber Monday sales. View Deal

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock this week.View Deal

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.