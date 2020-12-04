Where to buy Xbox Series X: restock guide for US and UK (updated TODAY)

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is still as in demand now as it was at launch a few weeks ago, with lots off gamers still trying to get their hands on once, but post-release restocks rolling out, you may still be able to secure one before the end of the year.

With scalpers snapping up stock, and news of months of shortages, if you don' manage to bag one before Christmas, it could be a long wait before you get another chance to buy one, so that's all the more reason to act quickly when we get news of an Xbox Series X restock!

Retailers have been getting more inventory this week, and there was a huge PS5 restock too! We'll be keeping tabs on all of them as we head towards Christmas to help you get hold of one.

You can check the availability of both of Microsoft's consoles across retailers in the US, UK, and Australia below. We should see Xbox Series X|S consoles in stores and online in the runup to the Christmas gift season, so be sure you make online accounts too get through the checkout process as quickly and easily as possible.

If the PS5 is more your style, head on over to out PS5 restock guide to see where and when you can pick one up this week. You'll need to be quick off the mark though, as they're getting snapped up in seconds.

Xbox Series X: top retailers [UK]

Amazon UK

The Xbox Series X is listed as out of stock at Amazon, but the retailer has had stock refreshes with now warning. It's been rolling out the PS5 across regions this week, so bookmark the page and keep checking in!View Deal

Currys

Currys got a Xbox Series X restock for Black Friday, and is a likely candidate for another inventory drop. If you don't have an account, make one, and be sure to log in to make the checkout process as smooth as possible.View Deal

GAME

GAME sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pretty fast, but has had a number of restocks since launch, including more PS5s this week. We'll be keeping an eye on the website. View Deal

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action, just like Sony did with the PS5 this week. The US arm is letting players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on.View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. Very released stock last weekend that was snapped up by scalpers, but has since cancelled the orders, so standby for more updates from the retailer. View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. The retailer doesn't have an update on when more will be back in, but it's worth keeping an eye open as we head towards Christmas.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock this week, so it's another site to bookmark for an Xbox Series X restock, so keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo released more PS5 stock this wek, offering discounted prices of just a few pennies, but the main thing is that the inventory was available. We'll be checking the website for Microsoft's console which may be similarly 'discounted'.View Deal

Argos

Argos seems to be in the same boat as Very with its seemingly tiny stock gobbled up within minutes of going live. The retailer seems to have had a restock this week, but it was early in the day and gone almost immediately. The best bet is to register your interest to be notified when it gets more consoles in.View Deal

BOX

BOX is getting not one, but two waves of Xbox Series X|S restocks in December. The retailer is adopting a novel approach in the interest of fairness, and is adopting a ballot format. Just register your interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and 'winners' will be selected and given the opportunity to buy one. The restock is happening on December 7, and December 14, so head over there and submit your info for a chance to snag one.

View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart Canada announced an Xbox Series X|S restock this week, along with the PS5. It ran into a delay with the Xbox but the stock has since gone live and sold out. We'll be keeping an eye on the US store too, as not all retailers have been announcing their inventory drops in advance. Make sure you create an account and have your payment details to hand when the stock goes live, so you don't waste any time in the checkout process. View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon has been releasing PS5 stock this week across its various regions, so if you're after the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S watch the site daily. The company said it would have more stock in December, so it looks like it's rolling it all out now. View Deal

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy had a Cyber Monday Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock last week. If anyone is likely to get more consoles before Christmas, it's Best Buy. We don't know if it's got more up its sleeve, but we'll be keeping an eye on the website.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop sold the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for Black Friday in-store, but quantity was limited. It also dropped more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online, so keep an eye on the website over the next week or two for any festive surprises.View Deal

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in yet, but we'd be surprised if hasn't allocated stock for the pre-Christmas shopping rush. Bookmark the page and check back, and we'll keep you updated!View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X: top retailers [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well. View Deal

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles sold out fast, but we anticipate it'll be releasing more for Christmas, so keep an eye out. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X over the next week or two week as retailers start prepping for Christmas. View Deal

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock in the runup to Christmas.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.