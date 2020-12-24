Xbox Series X stock tracker: Buy Xbox Series X in the US, UK and AUS here

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are proving difficult to get hold of, but there's been a trickle of inventory releasing post launch, and there's more to come this week.

US gamers have been in luck, with the likes of Best Buy and Walmart getting restocks, and Amazon has been pretty good too. Neither console is region locked, we recommend keeping an eye on the different regions (and not just Amazon) to maximise your chance of getting one.

Microsoft has warned of months of shortages, so once retailers run through their stick, that's going to be it for a while.

It's best to prep for stock drops by making online accounts with all the big retailers – and memberships with the likes of Costco for access to exclusive console deals. It'll also make the process of getting through checkout much faster, and to that end, you should either save your payment details or have them to hand.

We saw more consoles roll out last week, alongside a huge PS5 restock, so we'll be keeping tabs on retailers as we head towards Christmas to help you get hold of a new Xbox.

You can check the availability of both of Microsoft's consoles across retailers in the US, UK, and Australia below. We should see Xbox Series X|S consoles in stores and online in the runup to the Christmas gift season, so be sure you make online accounts too get through the checkout process as quickly and easily as possible.

If the PS5 is more your style, head on over to out PS5 restock guide to see where and when you can pick one up this week. You'll need to be quick off the mark though, as they're getting snapped up in seconds.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [USA]

Walmart

Walmart Canada and US have both had restocks this month, and right now, you can grab an Xbox Series S at Walmart US. Make sure you create an account and have your payment details to hand, so you don't waste any time in the checkout process. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy had an Xbox Series X and Series S restock this week, but has since sold out. It's had a number of stock drops this month, so keep an eye on it for last minute 2020 rollouts.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon released PS5 stock last week across its various regions, so if you're after the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S watch the site daily. The company said it would have more stock in December, so it looks like it's rolling it all out now. View Deal

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in. There was also a stock update yesterday, so keep the page bookmarked!View Deal

GameStop

GameStop sold the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for Black Friday in-store, but quantity was limited. It also dropped more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online, so keep an eye on the website over the next week or two for any festive surprises.View Deal

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in yet, but we'd be surprised if hasn't allocated stock for the pre-Christmas shopping rush. Bookmark the page and check back, and we'll keep you updated!View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X [UK]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action for both of its consoles. The US arm is letting players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on.

View Deal

BOX

BOX had an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock during the first two weeks of December and teased another, smaller drop for this week, but it looks like it's all sold out for now. The retailer adopted a novel approach in the interest of fairness, with a ballot format. Customers registered their interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and 'winners' were selected and given the opportunity to buy one.

View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unexpectedly, both were back in stock last week, but have since sold out.View Deal

Amazon UK

Amazon's stock drops have come without warning, and this week, we had another one, with more Xbox Series S consoles available, offering delivery before Christmas! View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. After cancelling its November stock drop, it released an Xbox Series S console bundle this month, as well as the standalone system. View Deal

Argos

Argos is unequivocally out of PS5 stock for the rest of 2020, but the retailer rolled out Xbox Series S stock yesterday! The retailer's stock always sells out pretty quickly, so if we see any more consoles pop up, you'll need to act fast.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection released an Xbox Series S Fortnire bundle last week for £399.95, and it's rolled it out again! It included the console, Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle, Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy device holder, and Turtle Beach Atlas Three Amplified Gaming Headset. View Deal

Littlewoods

Surprisingly, Littlewoods has jumped in on the Xbox Series X restock action. Following in the footsteps of Very, it released an Xbox Series S bundle including an extra controller for £319.99 but has since sold out. View Deal

Currys

Currys got a Xbox Series X restock for Black Friday, and is a likely candidate for another inventory drop, with rumors suggesting it could happen this week. If you don't have an account, make one, and be sure to log in to make the checkout process as smooth as possible.View Deal

GAME

GAME sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pretty fast, but has had a number of restocks since launch, including more PS5s last week. We'll be keeping an eye on the website over the next couple weeks. View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock last week, so it's another site to bookmark for an Xbox Series X restock, so keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, although we hear it may be out of stock now until next year. View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo released more PS5 stock last week, offering discounted prices of just a few pennies, but the main thing is that the inventory was available. We'll be checking the website for Microsoft's console which may be similarly 'discounted'.View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well. View Deal

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles sold out fast, but we anticipate it'll be releasing more for Christmas, so keep an eye out. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X over the next week or two week as retailers start prepping for Christmas. View Deal

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock in the runup to Christmas.View Deal

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.