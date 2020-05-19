Where to buy hair dye online?

With hairdressers and barbers among the list of “non-essential businesses” the government has ordered to close as a result of the nationwide lockdown, many of us are turning to home hair dye for the first time.

Of course, a dodgy hair-do isn't on the top of everyone's concerns right now, but feeling put-together can do wonders for one's mood. That's why we've put together a list of the best places to buy hair dye in the UK and US.

Dyeing your own hair at home is not without its risks, but the process has become much easier over the past few years. Today's products are more gentle on your hair and look more natural.

There are also a huge number of tutorials you can follow on Youtube, to give you advice and step-by-step instructions.

If you’re still nervous about DIY permanent colouring, there’s a whole host of temporary solutions to consider, which lasts around six washes before fading away.

Check out the best places to buy hair dye below.

Where to buy hair dye in the UK

Superdrug : Big selection of brands with slight delays to delivery

: Big selection of brands with slight delays to delivery Feel Unique : Good selection fo big and smaller brands

: Good selection fo big and smaller brands Amazon UK : Big selection for men and women, fast delivery if you have Prime

: Big selection for men and women, fast delivery if you have Prime Boots : Everything from permanent to temporary hair dyes

: Everything from permanent to temporary hair dyes Sally Beauty : Great selection of smaller brands

: Great selection of smaller brands Cult Beauty : A very colourful range from Bleach London and Unicorn Hair

: A very colourful range from Bleach London and Unicorn Hair Holland & Barrett : Natural hair dyes with buy one, get one half price offer

: Natural hair dyes with buy one, get one half price offer Fragrance Direct: Wide selection of smaller brands at a good price

Where to buy hair dye in the US