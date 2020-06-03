Where to buy Clorox wipes to disinfect your home

If you're still struggling with where to buy Clorox wipes, read on. We've done the legwork for you and have been hunting high and low for supplies. Read on for the best places to check for Clorox wipes and other Clorox cleaning products – be aware that stocks levels are fluctuating constantly, so you might need to check back a few times before you get your hands on some.

We've also collected a range of other Clorox cleaning products, which will do just an effective a job for getting your home virus-free.

Keeping regularly used surfaces clean and disinfected is one important step you can take to keep you and your family healthy during this pandemic. Clorox wipes are one of the cleaning products of choice in the US, along with things like Lysol spray (check out our guide to where to buy Lysol spray for more on that).

It's also important to cover your face when out in public (here's where to buy a face mask) and washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer. For all these items, retailers are struggling with people stockpiling. Some have introduced buying limits (usually two per person), but we'd urge you to please shop responsibly and buy only what you need.

To browse all the big stockists, use the quick links below – be aware that you probably won't be in luck right now when it comes to Clorox wipes, but many of these stores do have other Clorox bleach and disinfectant products available to buy. Alternatively, continue reading to view direct buying options.

These are the places we've found Clorox wipes and other Clorox cleaning products in stock and available to buy right now.

Clorox Wipes (Fresh Scent) | $2.49 at Meijer

In stock in some stores! Although you'll need to pick it up in person, at time of writing 96 Meijer stores were showing stocks of Fresh Scent Clorox wipes. Click through to see availability in your local area. These in-demand wipes are safe for use on finished wood, sealed granite and stainless steel.View Deal

Clorox Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner (144oz) | $9.59 at Staples

Grab a bottle of this all-purpose cleaner, with a lemon fresh scent, at Staples right now. There's free next-day delivery, too.View Deal

Clorox Splash-Less Liquid Bleach | $3.99 at Target

This 77oz carton of Clorox no-splash bleach is available to order at Target. Get it shipped straight to your door (there's free shipping on orders over $35), or check your local store for availability.View Deal

Clorox toilet bowl cleaner with bleach | $2.80 at Staples

Free next-day delivery! Keep your loo clean and sanitary with this Clorox cleaner with bleach. It has a clinging gel formula for deep cleaning, and a fresh scent. It's also in stock at Office Depot. View Deal

Clorox Germicidal Bleach (3 x 121oz) | $46.99 at OfficeDepot

Pick up three 121oz bottles of Clorox Concentrated Germicidal Bleach at NewEgg right now. Bleach is a sure-fire way to fight off harmful germs, and this can be used throughout your home.

View Deal

Clorox Professional Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser (32oz) | $7.29 at Staples

Free delivery: This Clorox Cleaner has a streak-free formula and is designed to dissolve grease on stainless steel and stove tops. It's in stock at Staples at the moment. View Deal

Clorox Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner (12-pack) | $36.09 at Staples

If you're needing more cleaner, you can grab this 12-pack of Clorox Bleach toilet bowl cleaner at Staples right now. There's also free next-day delivery!

View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Clorox wipes value pack | $16.99 at Staples

FIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTHCARE ONLY – Clorox wipes are in stock at Staples, but only available to order if you work in a healthcare or first response role. If that's you, you can order a 225-wipe pack of these bleach-free, all-purpose, disposable cleaning wipes right now. They have antibacterial power, and should killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Clorox wipes with micro-scrubbers | $10.19 at Staples

Want a bit more scrubbing power? Pick up these Clorox wipes with built-in micro-scrubbers from Staples. These Clorox wipes are textured to power through tough messes and effectively kill bacteria and viruses.

View Deal

Browse the full list of EPA recommended products for to help combat the spread of coronavirus.